Mike Rowe to premiere ‘Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip’ in Discovery Channel return

“’Dirty Jobs’ Forrest Gumped its way on the air in 2004 and changed my entire life forever,” Rowe said of the brand new project in a statement obtained by Fox News, which will start to see the original show’s crew simply take to the open road in a mini RV on a quest to highlight precisely what made the title an “essential” franchise since its inception.

MIKE ROWE: AMERICA IS LEARNING CRITICAL LESSON ABOUT WORK FROM CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN

“What began as a simple tribute to my grandfather has evolved into the granddaddy of ‘essential work’ programming,” Rowe continued. “And I’m humbled every single day by the amount of people who carry on to watch.”

The author and “Deadliest Catch” voiceover guy, 58, explained what he missed most in regards to the original title that ran from 2003 to 2012 and pointed to the relationships that he built and forged with not only along with his loyal crew but the subjects in which he arrived to contact with through the entire years.

MIKE ROWE: MOMS ARE ‘THE ULTIMATE’ ESSENTIAL WORKERS

“Personally, I’ve missed the camaraderie more than anything else – the fun of traveling with a tight-knit crew, meeting the finest people you could ever hope to know, and shooting in all 50 states many times over,” that he said. “Looking straight back at my favorite moments with the old crew while hitting the open road was an ideal way to reunite, particularly at a time such as the one all of us are living through now.

“I know that fans of the show could have as much fun watching, even as we did filming.”

For their effort, each episode will follow a particular theme – such as Infrastructure, Innovator, Isolation and Animals – and certainly will lead viewers on an epic road trip, culminating in an end at a unique destination.

‘DIRTY JOBS’ STAR MIKE ROWE TO HOST ‘BEFORE THE CATCH,’ TALK TO ‘DEADLIEST CATCH’ CAPTAINS

On their road trip journey in the united states, they’ll revisit past jobbers and tell new stories that add to the legend of the “Dirty Jobs” name.

“Dirty Jobs” Rowe’d Trip” is defined to premiere July 7 and viewers can have a look at new episodes each week on the Discovery GO app.