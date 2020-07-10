Mike Rowe predicts skilled workers will be in ‘demand like never before’ in post-coronavirus era

MIKE ROWE ON ‘DIRTY JOBS’ REBOOT

“I’ve been pushing this boulder up the hill for a long time and I’m seeing some things I haven’t seen before,” he continued, “[like] reinvigoration, and enthusiasm around the basics of simply learning a skill that’s absolutely in demand … being essential, in other words.”

Rowe’s basis, the MikeRoweWORKS Foundation, supplies workers with the assets and funding they should develop a skillset and excel in their business of alternative.

When requested what worth he locations on creating vocational abilities or choosing up a commerce, Rowe mentioned it is paramount that those that want to work have the prospect to do so as an alternative of racking up pupil debt in a time of financial uncertainty.

“I’ve been talking a lot about $1.5 trillion in student loans on the books and the very real fact that that’s a millstone around the next hundreds of thousands of kids,” Rowe mentioned. “People are getting that message, but they’re also now seeing that there is a difference between skills that are in demand and education that is not.”

“It’s not to say one is bad and one is good, these are two sides of the same coin” Rowe added. “But historically, we’ve tried to separate those two things … and I’m telling you, right now like never before, if you are a welder with a work ethic, you will be among the dozens of people making six figures.”