Mike Rizzo On Nationals’ Deadline Plans

The Nationals “are still assessing what we have and the deadline,” GM Mike Rizzo informed press reporters (consisting of the Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty and MASNsports.com’s Byron Kerr) today about the club’s plans heading towards August 31. But while the Nats might not have their wish list rather all set, Rizzo made it clear that his club is preparing to be purchasers.

“We’re here to win the World Series this year, and that never changes in my mind or in [manager Dave Martinez’s] mind or the owner’s mind,” Rizzo stated. “We’re here to win, and we’re very, very competitive. If we see a place to improve ourselves in a deal that makes sense for us, we’re never afraid to pull the trigger.”

Today’s 9-3 success over the Marlins enhanced the Nationals’ record to a modest 11-14, though like essentially every group in baseball, Washington is still in the playoff race in this reduced season. Rizzo does not “think it’s anywhere near too late to make adjustments, but we have to play better,” remembering how the 2019 Nationals rebounded after a 19-31 start to the season.

“I have seen flashes of brilliance and mediocrity,” Rizzo stated about this year’sNats “We have actually got to be more constant …You got to play tidy baseball, champion quality baseball. We went …