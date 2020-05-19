Mike Pompeo’s explanation for the firing of State’s inspector general doesn’t make sense

“I went to the President and made clear to him that Inspector General Linick wasn’t performing a function in a way that we had tried to get him to, that was additive for the State Department, very consistent with what the statute says he’s supposed to be doing,” Pompeo informed the Post by approach of “explanation” for his push to have Linick fired by Trump. “The kinds of activities he’s supposed to undertake to make us better, to improve us.”
“[Bulatao] said concern over Linick had grown because of a ‘pattern of unauthorized disclosures, or leaks,’ to the news media about investigations that were in an early draft form. He said that officials had no evidence Linick was personally responsible for the leaks but that the disclosures had the potential of tainting the outcome of ongoing probes.”
OK. So, Pompeo — in response to Bulatao’s explanation — requested Trump to fireside Linick as a result of of leaks to the media about ongoing IG investigations that they’d completely no proof that Linick had been concerned in? Uh, what?
Fishy, proper? Especially when you think about what we find out about Linick and Pompeo. To wit:
Not precisely.
Because whenever you weigh what Linick’s workplace was apparently investigating — together with Pompeo personally — in opposition to Butalao’s said motive for his removing (there have been leaks that could not be traced again to him), there is a clear imbalance there.
Will Pompeo’s decidedly insufficient explanation matter? Probably not.
But Republicans’ willingness to let Pompeo (and Trump) skate doesn’t change the proven fact that the secretary of state’s explanation of why Linick deserves to be fired merely doesn’t try. At all.