Mike Pompeo's explanation for the firing of State's inspector general doesn't make sense

By
Jackson Delong
-

“I went to the President and made clear to him that Inspector General Linick wasn’t performing a function in a way that we had tried to get him to, that was additive for the State Department, very consistent with what the statute says he’s supposed to be doing,” Pompeo informed the Post by approach of “explanation” for his push to have Linick fired by Trump. “The kinds of activities he’s supposed to undertake to make us better, to improve us.”

“[Bulatao] said concern over Linick had grown because of a ‘pattern of unauthorized disclosures, or leaks,’ to the news media about investigations that were in an early draft form. He said that officials had no evidence Linick was personally responsible for the leaks but that the disclosures had the potential of tainting the outcome of ongoing probes.”

OK. So, Pompeo — in response to Bulatao’s explanation — requested Trump to fireside Linick as a result of of leaks to the media about ongoing IG investigations that they’d completely no proof that Linick had been concerned in? Uh, what?

Fishy, proper? Especially when you think about what we find out about Linick and Pompeo. To wit:

1) Pompeo had refused to sit down down with the IG’s workplace to discuss an ongoing probe into the administration’s determination in 2019 to declare an emergency as a way to bypass Congress and instantly promote $eight billion in arms gross sales to, amongst different locations, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. That end-running of Congress led to bipartisan unhappiness with the administration.
2) According to Democratic New York Rep. Eliot Engel, Linick was additionally investigating Pompeo’s use of a State Department staffer to carry out private errands — together with strolling his canine. Pompeo informed the Post that he was unaware of that investigation when he made the advice to Trump that Linick be fired. “I simply don’t know. I’m not briefed on it,” Pompeo said. “I usually see these investigations in final draft form 24 hours, 48 hours before the IG is prepared to release them. So it’s simply not possible for this to be an act of retaliation. End of story.”

Not precisely.

Because whenever you weigh what Linick’s workplace was apparently investigating — together with Pompeo personally — in opposition to Butalao’s said motive for his removing (there have been leaks that could not be traced again to him), there is a clear imbalance there.

Will Pompeo’s decidedly insufficient explanation matter? Probably not.

Here’s why: While a handful of Republican senators — Mitt Romney, Susan Collins — have expressed their dismay with Trump’s removal of Linick in addition to three different inspectors general over the previous six weeks, there seems to be little urge for food to vary or strengthen the regulation governing how and why a president can hearth IGs.

But Republicans’ willingness to let Pompeo (and Trump) skate doesn’t change the proven fact that the secretary of state’s explanation of why Linick deserves to be fired merely doesn’t try. At all.

