Mike Pompeo’s disturbing actions (Opinion)

Ironically, Pompeo’s detraction was moved by the initiatives of the assistant himself– as well as his manager– to maintain it peaceful. Their choice to remove the guy billed with examining any type of indicators of impropriety at the State Department has actually just attracted a limelight, as well as the closer we look, the even more disturbing Pompeo’s actions show up.

Investigations by a variety of wire service affirm a pattern familiar in the Trump management: feasible misuse of power for individual gain; ridicule as well as circumvention of approved treatments, as well as a tendency to deal with a federal government setting as an individual fiefdom with little respect for both the taxpayers’ cash as well as usual modesty.

In short, it resembles Pompeo brought the overload to Foggy Bottom.

On Wednesday, Pompeo ridiculed what he called “crazy” tales concerning him, with a ridiculing recap buffooning the records: “someone was walking my dog to sell arms to dry cleaners,” he gibed. The report are not so absurd.





