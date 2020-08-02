Mike Pompeo says Trump will take action ‘in the coming days’ on TikTok and other Chinese apps

Trump told reporters on Friday that he would prohibit TikTok from running in the United States through emergency situation financial powers or an executive order– though it was not instantly clear what such an order would appear like and what legal obstacles it may deal with. The danger satisfied concern from users of the app, who have actually concerned enjoy the short-form video platform.

But Pompeo stated throughout an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that Chinese apps like TikTok are a problem for United States nationwide security and the personal privacy of Americans.

“Here’s what I hope that the American people will come to recognize — these Chinese software companies doing business the United States, whether it’s TikTok or WeChat, there are countless more … are feeding data directly to the Chinese Communist Party, their national security apparatus — could be their facial recognition pattern, it could be information about their residence, their phone numbers, their friends, who they’re connected to,” he informed Maria Bartiromo.

He continued, “President Trump has said enough and we’re going to fix it and so he will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Microsoft remains in talk with obtain TikTok, according to the New York Times , mentioning an individual with understanding of the conversations. Microsoft decreased to comment to CNN Business on the matter. Trump strongly declined the concept of a capacity …

Read The Full Article