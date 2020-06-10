Mike Pompeo criticises HSBC for backing Hong Kong security law

Image copyright

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticised banking big HSBC for supporting China’s transfer to impose new security laws in Hong Kong.

Mr Pompeo additionally stated the US stood with its allies towards China’s “coercive bully tactics”.

The Trump administration has repeatedly attacked Beijing for what it says is an try to finish Hong Kong’s autonomy.

HSBC was shaped in Hong Kong in 1865 and makes a big a part of its earnings there.

US-China ties have deteriorated quickly for the reason that begin of the yr over Hong Kong and the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement on Tuesday by America’s top diplomat got here after each HSBC and Standard Chartered expressed help for China’s nationwide security laws in Hong Kong.

Mr Pompeo stated the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) “browbeating” of HSBC “should serve as a cautionary tale”.

He stated that final week’s signing of a petition supporting the brand new laws by HSBC’s Asia-Pacific CEO, Peter Wong, was a “show of fealty seems to have earned HSBC little respect in Beijing, which continues to use the bank’s business in China as political leverage against London”.

Mr Pompeo stated that the US was ready to assist the UK after Beijing reportedly threatened to punish HSBC and drop commitments to construct nuclear energy vegetation within the UK except it allowed China’s Huawei to construct its 5G cellphone community.

He additionally repeated that Washington sees Huawei as “an extension of the Chinese Communist Party’s surveillance state”.

Last month, China’s parliament accredited a decision that may impose laws on Hong Kong that criminalises criticism of town’s authorities.

Senior UK and US politicians final week additionally criticised HSBC and Standard Chartered after they each backed the nationwide security law for Hong Kong.

Both HSBC and Standard Chartered have their headquarters in London, however make most of their earnings in Asia, with Hong Kong serving as a significant base for their operations.

On Saturday, the Daily Telegraph reported that HSBC’s chairman, Mark Tucker, had warned Britain towards a ban on networking gear made by Huawei, claiming the financial institution might face reprisals in China.

HSBC didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark from the BBC.

A spokeswoman for Standard Chartered stated the financial institution had no remark to make on Mr Pompeo’s assertion.