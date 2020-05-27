Mike Pompeo certifies Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, jeopardizing billions of dollars in trade

“The State Department is required by the Hong Kong Policy Act to assess the autonomy of the territory from China. After careful study of developments over the reporting period, I certified to Congress today that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as U.S. laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997,” he mentioned in an announcement. “No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground.”
Under the “One Country, Two Systems” coverage, Hong Kong retains restricted democracy and civil liberties regardless of being below Beijing’s management. The autonomous area additionally holds a particular trade standing with the US, which grants it sure exemptions on trade that aren’t loved by mainland China.
Last yr, Congress handed and President Donald Trump signed into regulation the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in help of the area’s pro-democracy protesters. Under that regulation, the US should yearly confirm to Congress that Hong Kong stays autonomous from China, or it dangers dropping its particular standing.
Pompeo mentioned the choice on Hong Kong’s autonomy “gives (him) no pleasure,” noting that “Hong Kong and its dynamic, enterprising, and free people have flourished for decades as a bastion of liberty.”
“But sound policy making requires a recognition of reality,” he mentioned. “While the United States once hoped that free and prosperous Hong Kong would provide a model for authoritarian China, it is now clear that China is modeling Hong Kong after itself.”
Pompeo mentioned in previous weeks that he had delayed the required report back to Congress as a result of they had been “closely watching what’s going on there.”
