Mike Pompeo certifies Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, jeopardizing billions of dollars in trade

“The State Department is required by the Hong Kong Policy Act to assess the autonomy of the territory from China. After careful study of developments over the reporting period, I certified to Congress today that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as U.S. laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997,” he mentioned in an announcement. “No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground.”

The proposed regulation has prompted protests in Hong Kong and has been denounced internationally, with observers warning it may curtail many of the basic political freedoms and civil liberties assured in the settlement handing town over from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Under the “One Country, Two Systems” coverage, Hong Kong retains restricted democracy and civil liberties regardless of being below Beijing’s management. The autonomous area additionally holds a particular trade standing with the US, which grants it sure exemptions on trade that aren’t loved by mainland China.