Mike Pompeo calls John Bolton a ‘traitor’ over explosive memoir

But according to excerpts published by major newspapers, Mr Bolton said that Mr Pompeo – one of the rare aides to never clash publicly with Mr Trump – disparaged him in private.

According to The New York Times, Mr Bolton writes that he received a note from Mr Pompeo during Mr Trump’s historic first ending up in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, saying of the president, “He is so full of shit.”

Mr Pompeo travelled four times to North Korea in 2018 to jumpstart diplomacy for Mr Trump, who has hailed his own efforts as worth the Nobel Peace Prize.

But Mr Bolton wrote that Mr Pompeo, a month after the Singapore summit in June 2018, dismissed Mr Trump’s North Korea diplomacy, saying it had “zero probability of success,” according to the Times report.

Mr Bolton is fabled for his hawkish views on North Korea and left in September shortly after Mr Trump, combined with Mr Pompeo, again met Kim on the Demilitarised Zone in Korea.