Mike Pompeo attacks HSBC for allegedly siding with Beijing over Hong Kong

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday slammed the British bank HSBC for allegedly operating checking account for people approved by the U.S. federal government while shutting the accounts of individuals connected to Hong Kong’s pro-democracy motion.

Pompeo blamed China’s federal government for HSBC’s declared actions, stating in a Wednesday statement that “the Chinese Communist Party’s coercive bullying tactics against our friends in the United Kingdom continues.”

According to the declaration, HSBC has actually avoided executives of Next Digital, the publisher of pro-democracy Hong Kong paper Apple Daily, from accessing their individual checking account and HSBC charge card.

The U.S. sanctioned 11 federal government authorities in Hong Kong and mainland China in early August over their participation in the questionable nationwide security law that worked in Hong Kong on June 30.

“The bank is thus maintaining accounts for individuals who have been sanctioned for denying freedom for Hong Kongers, while shutting accounts for those who seek freedom,” Pompeo stated in the declaration. He did not determine the approved people whose checking account HSBC is …

