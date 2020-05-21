Mike Pompeo attacks China and says ‘we stand with Australia’ – video | US news

By
Jasyson
-

The US assistant of state criticises China’s handling of the coronavirus break out, while support Australia’s promote an examination right into the beginnings of Covid-19 In a media address, Mike Pompeo attacks the Chinese Communist event, proclaiming it ‘ideologically and politically aggressive to totally free countries’. His remarks followed China put 80% tolls on Australian barley exports and proceed comparable unsupported claims from the Trump management that is significantly crucial of Beijing

Australia’s iron ore exports struck by regulation modification as China intensifies battle of words

Source link

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR