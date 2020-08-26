Mike Pennel apologizes to Chiefs fans and teammates after suspension

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 15: Mike Pennel # 64 of the Kansas City Chiefs listens to his teammates throughout the 4th quarter versus the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City,Missouri (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Chiefs protective take on Mike Pennel has actually been suspended for the very first 2 video games of the 2020 season

A huge factor for why the Kansas City Chiefs were able to turn things around when it came to stopping the run was due to the fact that of Mike Pennel’s supremacy up the middle. Pennel came out of no place in 2019, once he was placed into the lineup regularly, Kansas City saw the distinction.

Now Pennel will not be able to assist the Chiefs defense in the very first 2 video games of the 2020 season, as he’s been suspended. Pennel’s apology is as genuine as they come, however it stays to be seen if the Chiefs want to accept it simply weeks ahead of the routine season.

Will the Chiefs be able to sustain a hit to their protective line?

Pennel wasn’t a huge name in the NFL, however he sure ended up being a stud inKansas City His struck on Jimmy Garoppolo in the Super Bowl was a game-changer, and a play that the majority of certainly assisted lead the way for the Kansas City Chiefs to win their very first Super …