Mike Pence touts ‘real progress’ as coronavirus deaths continue to fall across country

“We’ve seen real progress all across the country,” Pence instructed “Fox & Friends.”

“We are on the far facet of this epidemic in lots of the locations most impacted and that’s given us a chance not simply to challenge, as we did now greater than a month in the past, the rules to open America up once more.”

Meanwhile, Trump urged the reopening of faculties all through the U.S. on Sunday, as most stay closed to restrict the coronavirus unfold and shield the well being of scholars through the pandemic.

His tweet was an obvious response to related feedback from Fox News’ Steve Hilton on his program “The Next Revolution.” Trump tagged Hilton and Fox News in a tweet Sunday the place he talked about reopening colleges “ASAP.”

“Schools in our country should be opened ASAP. Much very good information now available. @SteveHiltonx @FoxNews,” Trump wrote.

Pence mentioned that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House process power are going to continue to produce helpful info on methods to safely and responsibly open colleges, summer season camps, church buildings, synagogues and mosques.

“We’re working very carefully with college presidents across the country over the past a number of weeks. We’ll be welcoming them into the White House,” Pence mentioned.

Pence mentioned that the Trump administration has confidence that universities and post-secondary colleges will carry youngsters again to college in a protected and accountable manner.

