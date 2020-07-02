Mike Pence Slams Black Lives Matter As ‘Radical’

Vice President Mike Pence mentioned thatwhile he desires to enhance the lives of black Americans, he can not help the Black Lives Matter (BLM) group. Pence is just not alone. In ballot after ballot, although Americans are kindly disposed to beliefs of truthful and equitable race relations, majorities of all races reject the violent Marxist racism of BLM.

During an interview with One America News Network on Sunday, Pence mentioned the BLM motion is advancing the political agenda of the novel Left, far previous even the place some Democrats need to go. After assembly with leaders inside black communities for a number of weeks, the vp doesn’t consider BLM displays the wishes and wishes of most individuals there.

In this nation, although politically proper now aligned with the Democrats, the president is doubling and tripling his help within the black neighborhood. This could also be as a result of black voters are strongly socially conservative and reject BLM and their far-left social nostrums.

“As a pro-life American, I also believe that all lives matter, born and unborn. What I see in the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement is a political agenda of the radical Left that would defund the police, that would tear down monuments…” – VP @Mike_Pence pic.twitter.com/s0qogFXNYz — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2020

Instead, Pence reiterated his perception that “all lives matter,” and that features the lives of the unborn: “What I see in the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement is a political agenda, the radical left that would defund the police, that would tear down monuments…and support calls for the kind of violence that has beset the very communities that they say they are advocating for.”

As for the abortion query, not solely was early abortion advocate Margaret Sanger a racist, however she particularly focused the black neighborhood for sterilization and experiments in eugenics. Sanger based Planned Parenthood.

To buttress the vp’s level on the ideological foundation of the group, it has been revealed that BLM co-founder Opal Tometi is intently linked to the Maduro socialist dictatorship in Venezuela. An image of Tometi hugging the Venezuelan dictator surfaced final Thursday.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi (R) poses for a photograph with Venezuelan socialist dictator and alleged narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro on September 28, 2015, on the National Black Theater in Harlem, New York City. Source: https://t.co/FLwezS0V37 pic.twitter.com/ZISFVFewFP — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) June 25, 2020

The picture was taken in Harlem on the 2015 People of African Descent Leadership Summit. At the time, Maduro was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. He, as was his predecessor Marxist dictator Hugo Chavez, are sworn enemies of the United States.

At the occasion, Tometi thanked Maduro and his authorities for internet hosting her. During her speech, she condemned the “western economic policies, land grabs and neocolonial financial instruments like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.”

She mentioned this although Venezuela has taken a lot funding from simply these organizations. That identical 12 months, when Tometi was within the authoritarian socialist South American nation, she tweeted:

Currently in Venezuela. Such a reduction to be in a spot the place there’s clever political discourse. — Opal Tometi #BlackLivesMatter (@opalayo) December 3, 2015

Yes, a veritable Marxist Police State paradise. But police brutality, one of many ideas Black Lives Matter supposedly stands in opposition to, has skyrocketed in Venezuela within the years since Maduro took energy in 2013. In 2018 alone, Breitbart News reported near 1,500 minors had been killed by the hands of the Marxist state police and secret police.

Venezuelan police beneath Maduro are reported to have imprisoned and murdered hundreds of protesters and political opponents. Apparently “defund the police” is barely a BLM slogan within the United States.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 2, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

Alyssa Milano embroiled in blackface scandal—damning video comes again to hang-out her

Fox News fires host Ed Henry for sexual misconduct allegations: Fans shocked

Kayleigh McEnany fires again at Pelosi: Blasts her for ‘playing politics’ on U.S. troop bounties experiences