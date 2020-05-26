Mike Pence Says ‘We’re Just Not Going To Tolerate’ Censoring Conservatives On Social Media

Breitbart News reported Monday that Vice President Mike Pence advised the outlet that the Trump administration is “not going to tolerate” huge tech firms that attempt to silence conservatives on social media, notably throughout the 2020 election.

Pence: ‘We’re simply not going to tolerate’ censoring conservatives

Pence mentioned that in the case of Google, Facebook, Twitter and different main web platforms, President Donald Trump has “made it very clear” this censorship of Republican-favorable views gained’t be unacceptable.

“Well, the president has made it very clear that we are not going to tolerate censorship on the Internet and social media against conservatives,” Pence advised Breitbart News throughout an interview on SiriusXM.

.@VP @Mike_Pence says the Trump Administration is taking a stand in opposition to anti-conservative Big Tech bias. https://t.co/DTkX8vlQbQ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 25, 2020

President Trump Considering a Review Panel

Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was considering of forming a panel to evaluation bias in opposition to conservatives by huge tech.

“President Trump is considering establishing a panel to review complaints of anticonservative bias on social media, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that would likely draw pushback from technology companies and others,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “The plans are still under discussion but could include the establishment of a White House-created commission that would examine allegations of online bias and censorship, these people said.”

Outspoken Hollywood conservative James Woods was suspended by Twitter earlier this month.

2) Twitter suspended James Woods for a tweet that learn, “‘If you try to kill the King, you best not miss’ #HangThemAll,” in keeping with his girlfriend RT You Agree @Twitter Needs to #StopTheBias Censorship of Conservatives Now & Stop the Twitter Election Meddling! pic.twitter.com/c3t683tHWv — Matthew Cogdeill (@Matthewcogdeill) May 4, 2019

Pence Praises Conservative Media

Pence advised Breitbart News that conservatives weighing in will likely be essential to informing the general public with correct data throughout the election.

“The great news is there are—in addition to Breitbart—there are great and consistent voices bringing the facts to the American people,” Pence mentioned. “While many in the mainstream media have been after this president, after this administration, since before our inauguration, it’s been that chorus of voices on the Internet that have brought forth the truth and the facts to the American people.”

The Vice President continued, “Whether it be the whole Mueller investigation or the Russia hoax or whether it be the impeachment that was brought forward and rejected by the Senate, it’s been those voices that’s made a difference for America, and we have every confidence going forward that we’re going to make sure the First Amendment rights of people who cherish freedom and cherish what this president has been able to do for this country are preserved, and I have every confidence that with that great army of conservative thinkers on the Internet we’re going to drive toward a great victory come November.”

Pence later mentioned, “Look, I couldn’t be more proud to be vice president to President Donald Trump. In our first three years, this is a president who rebuilt our military, who appointed more principled conservatives to our courts than any president in history. This is a president who revived the American economy after the slowest post-cession recovery in history under the Obama administration. Millions of jobs created through tax cuts, regulatory relief, unleashing American energy, free and fair trade.”

“And this is a president who has led our nation through one of the greatest challenges in the last century that has saved lives,” Pence mentioned, referring to Trump’s response to the coronavirus disaster.