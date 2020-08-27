Mike Pence: Rioting and looting is not peaceful protest

Want more of the latest 2020 election videos? Watch them here: cnn.it/3iM1ESH

During his 2020 GOP national convention speech, Vice President Mike Pence said that the violence seen in cities like Portland and Kenosha must stop and vowed that he and President Donald Trump would support police. CNN’s Jake Tapper offers a fact check of the vice president’s remark.

