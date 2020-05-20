Mike Pence Observes Virtually No Social Distancing During Orlando Lunch

Vice President Mike Pence is adhering to the Trump management playbook … going out in public without a face mask, in spite of close call with Florida’s Governor and also residents.

The Veep was down in Orlando Wednesday withGov Ron DeSantis and also a few other bigwigs, where they were devouring at a dining establishment called Beth’s Burger Bar– all to speak store regarding securely resuming Florida’s economic climate once again.

Ironically … both politicians– and also practically every person else within– really did not show up to observe a lot, if any kind of, social distancing during lunch. In truth, they were all quite darn near to each other … and also, obviously, both males went mask-less.

It’s not precisely a shock Pence is flouting his very own job pressure’s suggestions below– he’s extremely seldom used a face-covering … although his very own press assistant evaluated favorable for the coronavirus.

Of training course, the Prez and also the VP are telegraming the no-mask message to the masses, which perhaps is sustaining an expanding break in the nation regarding this problem. It’s also caused physical violence sometimes.