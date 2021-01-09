When the days of leaving the White House near, President Barack Obama had laid upon the current Vice President, Mike Pence, the highest civilian order of the United States of America, the Medal of Freedom. Similar things have been done by President Donald Trump.

One of the people to receive the Medal of Freedom is Devin Nunes. Nunes is the representative from California who also happens to be an ardent supporter of the President himself. His support had been reflected especially when the impeachment of President Trump was on. There are three other golfers, professional ones, to be presented with the highest civilian honor.

Mike Pence, A Coward?

However, President Trump has bestowed upon his vice-president, Mike Pence, a title that is very far from the civilian honor. Pence was told to be a coward by him. It is not a hidden fact that the vice-president has always been a staunch follower of President Trump.

The labeling incident took place this Wednesday. The reason for this is because Mike Pence had clearly stated his refusal to put a block on the 2020 Presidential election win of the president-elect Joe Biden. He expressed his legal inability to prevent Congress from making the win of Joe Biden, official.

President Trump and some of his staunch supporters had put the pressure to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential elections directly on Mike Pence. It was because of his failing to do so that resulted in him being labeled as a coward by President Trump himself. He posted labeling Pence over Twitter.

There has been no direct statement from the vice-president following the matter, however, a relevant statement has been acquired from a source. It was told by Jim Inhofe, the Senator that no one had ever seen Mike Pence in the state of anger he was in following the labeling incident.