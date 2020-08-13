Mike Pence Eager To Debate Biden’s Hotheaded VP Nominee Kamala Harris And Set The Record Straight

You can currently see it, like some preordained fate. In the veep debate presently arranged for October 7th at the University of Utah, Kamala Harris will make some bewildered hysterical opening declaration implicating President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of fascism and handgun whipping kittycats for orgiastic satisfaction.

Pence will sigh. Then he will gradually and realistically make a case for Trump and versusBiden The press will then echo Harris, as the airhead veep nominee herself sanctimoniously plays the race card and her decibel variety reaches ionospheric levels.

Pence, in a Wednesday night interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, played it clever instead of state, as above, what he actually believes. He raised expectations to view her fall from a synthetic height and pursued the Democrat ticket at their susceptible points.

“I think she is a skilled debater, but I can’t wait to get to Salt Lake City and be on the stage —whether to compare Joe Biden’s nearly 50 years in public life, the agenda of the radical Left, the agenda that she’s embraced throughout her political career — with the results of this president and this administration.”

A GOP political star and possible 2024 ticket competitor concurred.