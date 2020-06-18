Mike Pence Blasts Media For Trying To ‘Scare’ People With ‘Overblown’ Fears Of COVID Second Wave

Vice President Mike Pence just spoke out to call out the mainstream media for their shameless fear-mongering, accusing them of trying to “scare” people by stirring up “panic” over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an op-ed published on Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal, Pence held nothing back as he blasted the media for what they are doing. “In recent days, the media has taken to sounding the alarm bells over a ‘second wave’ of coronavirus infections. Such panic is overblown,” Pence wrote. “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and the courage and compassion of the American people, our public health system is far stronger than it was four months ago, and we are winning the fight against the invisible enemy.”

He penned this op-ed in response to an increasing number of media reports from leftwing outlets that a second wave of COVID-19 is starting to hit parts of the United States. The New York Times reported on Sunday that 22 states had seen an increase in coronavirus cases since reopening, and The Washington Post added last week that nine states had reported record highs. Pence, however, was not having any of it. “While talk of an increase in cases dominates cable news coverage, more than half of states are actually seeing cases decline or remain stable,” Pence wrote.

The vice president went on to point out that we have already achieved the goal of slowing the spread of COVID-19 so that the health system would not be overwhelmed, meaning there is no reason to remain on lockdown any longer. In the end, Pence sees right through what the media is trying to do, and he knows most other Americans do too.

“The media has tried to scare the American people every step of the way, and these grim predictions of a second wave are no different. The truth is, whatever the media says, our whole-of-America approach has been a success,” Pence said. “We’ve slowed the spread, we’ve cared for the most vulnerable, we’ve saved lives, and we’ve created a solid foundation for whatever challenges we may face in the future. That’s a cause for celebration, not the media’s fearmongering.”

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 17, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

