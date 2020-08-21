Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys are focused on winning a Super Bowl

FRISCO, TEXAS – JANUARY 08: (L-R) Executive Vice President Stephen Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk with the media throughout a interview at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco,Texas (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy has his sights set on bringing a Super Bowl back to Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys have not mattered in the Super Bowl conversation considering that the mid-90s when Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith was accountable for leading the franchise to 3 titles. Now, they have a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Mike McCarthy who thinks that if a group is not attempting to win a Super Bowl, he concerns why they are in the company, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Mike McCarthy won Super Bowl XLV in 2010 with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback in his prime. Ten years later on, Rodgers is still in Green Bay under second-year Head Coach Matt LaFleur and needs to browse the Packers preparing his follower Jordan Love in this year’s draft. McCarthy, on the other hand, has a clean slate with a group in the Dallas Cowboys that might have an interesting offense to see. They prepared Oklahoma …