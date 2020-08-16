Mike McCarthy quote about Everson Griffen will fire up Cowboys fans

The Dallas Cowboys finalizing Everson Griffen has the fan base pumped up to see what he can do for the defense.

Earlier today, the Dallas Cowboys made a big-time splash when they signed promoted protective end Everson Griffen to a brand-new agreement. Griffen had several groups thinking about his services, consisting of the Seattle Seahawks, however Dallas was available in from out of no place to get things done.

It came as a little bit of a surprise, however fans have actually been definitely delighted about the addition since the news broke.

Now, things may be required to a brand-new level after everybody in Dallas sees what brand-new head coach Mike McCarthy needed to stateabout Griffen Straight up, the veteran coach could not be better that the front workplace had the ability to ink him.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy can’t wait to get to deal with protective end Everson Griffen

“I’ve had the opportunity to visit with him (Griffen) and he’s extremely excited,” McCarthy stated while consulting with press reporters onSaturday “He’s a big personality, so I think he’s going to be a great fit for our football team.”

Griffin will instantly action in and assist the Dallas pass-rush. For the Cowboys, it’s been an extremely hectic offseason. Things began with the group shooting previous head coach Jason Garrett and bringing McCarthy in.

After not making the …