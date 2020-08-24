Mike McCarthy not running away from Cowboys expectations

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is not shying away from fans’ lofty expectations, guaranteeing that a Super Bowl is his only objective for 2020.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke openly on Friday about Dallas’s champion goals, per NFL.com’s Grant Gordon, with the previous Super Bowl champ seeking to include some style to a crammed offense after an underwhelming 8-8 season in 2019.

“If you’re not trying to win a Super Bowl, I don’t even know what you’re doing in this business,” McCarthy stated, raising expectations for a franchise which wants to go back to playoff contention in 2020. With the current finalizing of Everson Griffen, the Cowboys are plainly all-in on the upcoming season, and their brand-new head coach appears aware of what he is anticipated to achieve.

While some fans might have been underwhelmed by the hire after McCarthy’s untidy exit from Green Bay, the seasoned head coach invested his year away from the video game developing his offending technique and innovating his attack.

Can Mike McCarthy get the very best out this Cowboys group?

If he can really get the most out of quarterback Dak Prescott, McCarthy might have the ability to provide on his expectations and bring Dallas on a deep playoff run. With novice wideout CeeDee Lamb signing up with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Ezekiel Elliott in a skilled …