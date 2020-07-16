Mike Huckabee Torches Mayor Bill de Blasio For Not Supporting Police

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee just spoke out to blast New York City’s Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio for his lack of support for police, going so far as to say that residents of the Big Apple should demand that he resign.

“When you don’t enforce the law with the very people who are sworn to enforce it, then you have lawlessness,” Huckabee told Fox News. He went on to add that New York City has effectively been given up to criminals who know that they will face no consequences for breaking the law.

“They’re not going to get arrested, they’re not going to go to jail, they’re not going to have to put up bail. They’re going to be put back on the streets,” Huckabee said. “This is Bill de Blasio’s New York and I don’t know why anybody in New York wouldn’t be calling for his resignation and why he himself believes that what he is doing makes any sense at all.

“It is really disgraceful and God bless those New York police officers. Some of the world’s best police anywhere. I don’t know how they put up with what they do.”

Mayor de Blasio has made no secret of his disdain for police, infamously penning an op-ed for USA Today last year in which he expressed his alleged fear of cops. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani also spoke out against de Blasio today, telling him that he’s “got to stop demeaning” the police.

“He has to stop saying things [like] they’re racist and that his son is afraid of them,” Giuliani said, referring to comments de Blasio previously made about his son and police officers.

“The mayor has got to go into the communities and say, ‘The police are not your enemy, they’re your friends,’” Giuliani added. “I went into those communities, not to harass Black people, but to save their lives and I saved more Black lives than any mayor in the history of the city. So I think I know what I’m talking about.”

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 16, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

