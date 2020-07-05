Mike Huckabee: Racism a ‘spiritual’ problem for US — and elections can’t solve it

“Why do you say that?” Pirro responded.

“Well, because racism is essentially when I’m disrespecting God and the people that he made who are equal to me,” Huckabee said. “If I really have a good relationship with God and I love him, I can’t help but love the people that he made. And some of them are black and some of them have white in their color and some are Asian and they’re all kinds of people. But he made them all and he didn’t make any of them to be less important than me.”

CNN SLIGHTS MOUNT RUSHMORE AS ‘MONUMENT OF TWO SLAVEOWNERS’ AFTER EXTOLLING ITS ‘MAJESTY’ IN 2016

Racism is solved individually and maybe not by “electing a certain politician,” Huckabee added.

“So if I’ve got a problem with somebody of a different race, my problem is with God. And that’s why I say we’ve got all these people arguing over politics and race and economics and sociology,” Huckabee said. “The real problem is spiritual. And that’s where I feel like that we are failing in this debate — because we think we can resolve it by electing a certain politician.”

“We resolve it individually when we accept the fact that there is nobody on this Earth who is better than I am and there’s nobody on this Earth who is less than me — not because the government said we’re equal, but God did,” the Fox News contributor added.

Pirro asked Huckabee how America surely got to where it is today regarding social unrest and racism.

Huckabee blamed “selfishness.”

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think we’re there because we have systematically not just given in to racism, we’ve systematically given into selfishness and everyone becoming his or her own God,” Huckabee said. “That’s really the fundamental problem.”