Mike Huckabee: Joe Biden is ‘not an option’ for 2020 religious voters

Religious voters might disagree with President Trump’s rhetoric and tone, however Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden “is not an option” for them in the 2020 election Fox News factor Mike Huckabee stated Sunday.

“The Democratic Party has been slowly moving further and further to the left on issues that matter to many believers such as Israel, abortion, traditional marriage,” Huckabee informed “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

TRUMP, BIDEN TRADE JABS ON FAITH

“These are areas where if the government and society as a whole doesn’t want to embrace a biblical standard, Christians just want to be left the heck alone. We don’t want someone to impose a very secular leftist standard on the church,” Huckabee, an ordained Christian minister, discussed.

The previous guv’s remarks followed Trump informed Fox News correspondent-at-large, Geraldo Rivera, on Thursday that Biden, a practicing Roman Catholic, and the Democrats are “against the Bible” and declared that the presumptive Democratic governmental candidate is “against God.”

The Biden project hit Trump in reaction over his picture in front ofSt John’s Church in the middle of authorities cruelty demonstrations and as the Republican president looks for to fortify his evangelical base.

“Joe Biden’s faith is at the core of who he is; he’s lived it with dignity his entire life, and it’s been a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship,” Biden representative Andrew Bates informed Fox News.

“Donald Trump is the only president …