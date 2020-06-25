Mike Huckabee Blasts Shaun King And His Calls For The Removal Of Jesus Statues

On Monday, Black Lives Matter radical Shaun King required the removal of every image depicting a “white” Jesus.

According to King, statues, murals and stained-glass windows of a “white” Jesus are “a gross form [of] white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression.” To say this strikes at the truth of the man and mission of Jesus Christ, and bespeaks a deep hatred for King for Jesus, Christians and Christianity.

Former governor of Arkansas and ordained minister Mike Huckabee says this really is “one of the most unbelievable things he’s ever heard.”

Yes. All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends must also come down. They certainly are a gross form white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression.

Racist propaganda. They should all come down. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 22, 2020

Huckabee addressed the spiritual and political dilemmas of King’s racist statement with Fox News: “If some body would study Jesus they’d find that He was the best person who loved the unlovable, who maintained the ones that no-one else maintained. He cared about individuals who were slaves. He cared about individuals who were prostitutes. He stepped in the road of those who have been ready to stone to death a woman caught in adultery.

“Our fundamental rights don’t come from the us government because if [the] government gives them, government usually takes them. They come from God. And we created a government unlike any that’s ever been, whose sole purpose was to protect those God-given rights so that we’re able to live in our personal individual liberty.”

Huckabee added, “You can take down the images and the art of depicting Jesus, but you can never take the true spirit of Jesus Christ out of the lives of His followers. And historically, under oppression and persecution, the true faith begins to show even more dramatically. It’s because in the midst of darkness, light becomes more obvious.”

The historical issues are unmistakeable cut and showcase the virulent anti-Semitism that pervades the black radical movement. Jesus of Nazareth was Jewish. He was from Galilee and likely spoke Aramaic. Basic historical demographics thus categorize him as white.

To claim anything else is always to try and distort the historical record for ideological reasons and to deny the Jewish roots of Christianity. The anti-Semitism here’s rank and odious but par for the course in the black radical movement.

There are extant historical records from the period Jesus lived on Earth, both native records and Roman. At almost no time is it mentioned He was of African ancestry. If He have been it would have now been extraordinary, given the time and place, also it would have been noted. It was not.

King recalls the biblical flight to Egypt to create his case, taunting that it was perhaps not Denmark that the holy family fled to. Given Egypt was geographically nearby and that the Egyptian people looked similar to the Jews of the location it was logical for the holy family to go there to flee the wrath of Herod. But there’s an inherent contradiction in King’s argument.

If Egyptians appeared as if Jesus, and King is implying Egyptians were black, a common mistake for ahistorical idiots, he then is logically saying the Jews in the region were black. If perhaps not, how would they fit in so well? Of course, there is no historical proof of this whatsoever.

In fact, since the full time of Joseph in Egypt and then the time of Hebrew slavery in Egypt, Jews had been likely to and fro that land with regularity. Thus again, a logical place to use as a refuge. These facts not just speak to King’s lack of intellectual prowess with this subject, but his subjugation of truth to leftist ideology.

This piece was compiled by David Kamioner on June 25, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

