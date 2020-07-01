Mike Henry will no longer voice Cleveland on ‘Family Guy’

Henry, who also voiced the character on the now-canceled “The Cleveland Show,” made the announcement Friday evening on Twitter, writing that it’s been an honor to play the character for 20 years.

“I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color,” he said. “Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role.”

The announcement comes shortly after “The Simpsons,” a FOX show like “Family Guy,” declared it would no longer have White actors voice non-White characters . That decision came months after Hank Azaria said he would no longer voice the popular “Simpsons” character Apu, which had been criticized as a racist, stereotypical and demeaning portrayal of South Asian people.

But “Family Guy” also has other nonwhite characters voiced by White actors, including Tricia Takanawa, voiced by Alex Borstein, who also voices matriarch Lois Griffin.





