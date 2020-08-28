Mike Hailwood feature film in the works

Bana, an authentic cars and truck and bike lover, is presently dealing with the movie script for the ‘Mike the Bike’ film. He prepares to play the lead function of Hailwood and co-direct the film together with good friend Robert Connolly.

Rather than a biopic format covering Hailwood’s whole life and profession, the film will concentrate on his impressive resurgence to two-wheel racing in the late 1970s.

After an 11-year hiatus, that included a stint in Formula 1, Hailwood went back to bike racing in 1977– and notoriously thrived at the Isle of Man TT a year in the future aDucati He then won the Senior TT race on a Suzuki the list below year, prior to lastly retiring for excellent.

He was eliminated in a roadway crash while getting fish and chips 2 years later on.

The film job has actually been authorized by the Hailwood household, Bana working carefully with Mike’s widow Pauline prior to her death in June this year.

“I’ve been working on the screenplay for the last couple of years, and it is essentially the story of Mike’s comeback,” Bana exposed on the Rusty’s Garage podcast.

“I’m not looking to tell the story of his life. It’s a very particular idea that I have that I’d like to pursue.”

“We feel that indebted to the Hailwood family, in particular Pauline, who unfortunately recently passed away. Her contribution has been immense.

“She’s somebody that’s been …