Mike Gesicki’s fantasy value increases after Dolphins’ opt-outs

Mike Gesicki, MiamiDolphins (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Is tight end Mike Gesicki all set to be a fantasy football star in 2020?

69 gamers pulled out of the 2020 NFL season ahead of the 4: 00 p.m. ET due date on Thursday,Aug 7. While most gamers who pulled out were lower names or people who make their living playing in the trenches, one group that did lose a set of ability position gamers of note was the MiamiDolphins Could tight end Mike Gesicki be a big recipient of these 2 opt-outs?

The Fantasy Footballers went over the essential gamers who pulled out from a fantasy football viewpoint. While Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams and Green Bay Packers pass receiver Devin Funchess were the 2 most significant names, Miami will lack a set of pass receivers this season in Allen Hurns andAlbert Wilson Is Gesicki all set for a boost in targets?

Miami does have an authenticNo 1 pass receiver in DeVante Parker, however is extremely thin at the position otherwise. In the inmost pass receiver draft in NFL history, Miami didn’t prepare a single wideout. In reality, they prepared a previous choice quarterback from the Naval Academy in Malcolm Perry in the hopes he might be changed into one. So no, it’s not an excellent area for …