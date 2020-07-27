Mike Ditka: Kneeling athletes should ‘get the hell out of the country’

“If it was up to me, I’d say no,” Ditka reacted when inquired about kneeling. “If you can’t respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country. That’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old- fashioned. So, I’m only going to say what I feel.”

The X League did not right away react to an ask for remark from CNN.

Once referred to as the Lingerie Football League, it was rebranded as the Legends Football League in2013 In 2019, the Legends Football League revealed that it would be closing down. The league was rebranded as soon as again as the Extreme Football League, or “X League.”