Mike Ditka: Kneeling athletes should ‘get the hell out of the country’

“If it was up to me, I’d say no,” Ditka reacted when inquired about kneeling. “If you can’t respect our national anthem, get the hell out of the country. That’s the way I feel. Of course, I’m old- fashioned. So, I’m only going to say what I feel.”

Ditka has actually spoken out versus kneeling in the past, and he asked forgiveness in 2017 for his questionable discuss the matter after he stated, “There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of,”according to CNN affiliate KWQC

The topic has actually gone back to the spotlight once again with expert sports resuming play as social discontent continues throughout the nation following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

“I think there’s a way you protest, and there’s a way you don’t protest,” Ditka continued. “You don’t protest against the flag, and you don’t protest against this country who has given you the opportunity to make a living, playing a sport, you never thought would happen. So, I don’t want to hear all the crap. You want to try it, try it. You don’t, it’s okay.”

Former San Francisco 49 ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick very first started kneeling in 2016 as a demonstration versus racial oppression and authorities cruelty.

