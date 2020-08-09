Mike DeWine: Ohio governor warns people against seeing Covid-19 tests as unreliable after he received a false positive

“I think what people should not take away from my experience (is) that testing is not reliable or doesn’t work,” DeWine, a Republican, informed CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

DeWine stated the antigen test he took last Thursday that yielded the false positive “should be looked at as a screening test” which the PCR test, which he stated over 1,300,000 Ohioans have actually taken, “is very, very, very reliable.”

“The antigen tests are fairly new. And the companies that are coming out with them, quite frankly, have the burden of showing, you know, how good they are,” he stated. “Could they be used in some situations? Yeah, they could be, but you have to understand going in that you can get the false positives, like happened in my case, or you can get the false negatives.”

