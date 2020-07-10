Mike DeWine, Ohio governor, says no statewide mask mandate despite spread of virus cases

“We have spread in every county,” DeWine acknowledged to CNN’s Poppy Harlow on “Newsroom” Friday morning. “And we strongly recommend that everybody who goes out in public, no matter what county they’re in in Ohio, that they should have a mask on. But mandating it takes it to that next level.”

DeWine said most of the counties under mask orders have large populations, and he drew a contrast between densely populated counties and rural ones.

“Frankly, we don’t have to have everybody (wear a mask),” DeWine said. “But if we could get 80%, if we could get 80% of all Ohioans who would wear a mask out in public, keep the social distance, we’ll knock this thing down.”