Mike DeWine, Ohio governor, says no statewide mask mandate despite spread of virus cases

“We have spread in every county,” DeWine acknowledged to CNN’s Poppy Harlow on “Newsroom” Friday morning. “And we strongly recommend that everybody who goes out in public, no matter what county they’re in in Ohio, that they should have a mask on. But mandating it takes it to that next level.”

DeWine said most of the counties under mask orders have large populations, and he drew a contrast between densely populated counties and rural ones.

“Frankly, we don’t have to have everybody (wear a mask),” DeWine said. “But if we could get 80%, if we could get 80% of all Ohioans who would wear a mask out in public, keep the social distance, we’ll knock this thing down.”

Wearing masks — and government efforts to require them — have emerged as a political and cultural flashpoint. President Donald Trump has again and again refused to wear one in public for months, despite encouragement from his aides, though that he says he’ll wear one during a trip to the Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday.
In Ohio, a few state officials have publicly flouted such concerns. Following DeWine’s mask mandate for many counties, Republican state Rep. Nino Vitale called for people to stop getting tested for the virus. And Sheriff Richard K. Jones of Butler County, one of the areas now required to use them, said, “I am not the mask police. I am not going to enforce any mask wearing. That is not my responsibility, that is not my job. People should be able to make that choice themselves.”

Asked concerning the Sherriff’s comments, DeWine replied that he and Jones “disagree on this issue.”

“The evidence is abundantly clear,” DeWine continued. “Wearing a mask is one of the things that we can do that matters a lot. Social distancing, and the mask: you put those two things together, and we will make a big, big difference.”

He added: “For us to keep businesses open, for us to allow people to go to work every day, wearing a mask is going to allow this to continue in the state of Ohio.”

