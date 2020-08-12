Mike Daniels to the Bengals makes for one ferocious defensive line

Mike Daniels provides the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive line much more bite.

The Cincinnati Bengals included another piece to their defensive line with Mike Daniels

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Former Packers’ and Lions’ DT Mike Daniels officially agreed to terms with the Bengals on a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million.” Daniels had actually been a Pro Bowler with the Green Bay Packers in 2017, costs the 2019 NFL season as a member of the DetroitLions This is another finalizing showing all the huge modifications coming for the Bengals.

Former Packers’ and Lions’ DT Mike Daniels formally concurred to terms with the Bengals on a one- year offer worth up to $2.7 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2020

The Mike Daniels addition assists strengthen the Bengals’ defensive identity.

For a group that went a pitiful 2-14 in 2019, the Bengals made numerous huge relocations this offseason to strengthen their lineup. In 2020 NFL complimentary firm, Cincinnati included defensive take on D.J. Reader, strong security Vonn Bell and cornerbackTrae Waynes While Waynes will be out with a pectoral injury, Reader, Bell and now Daniels will assist offer this Bengals defense some pieces to deal with.

Offensively, we may get a little a fireworks reveal, as 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow will be …