Mike Bower obituary | Sheffield

My pal Mike Bower impressed and led the transformation of Sheffield at a time of political and financial disaster. As chief of Sheffield metropolis council from 1992 to 1998, he drove the Heart of the City challenge: this introduced collectively the Millennium Gallery, Winter Gardens, St Paul’s Place and Peace Gardens within the centre, launched Supertram and engaged with the regeneration of the East End, which had been ravaged by industrial decline.

Mike, who has died aged 77, has been described as a visionary by the previous Sheffield MP Richard Caborn. To “visionary” I might add “tenacious” – his imaginative and prescient was for a very long time resisted by his personal Labour group, bruised by the expensive expertise of Sheffield’s internet hosting of the World Student Games – and “open-minded”. After a decade of barely hid hostility from many Labour councils, he constructed bridges with the unelected industrialists entrusted with town’s regeneration by Margaret Thatcher’s authorities.

Sheffield Peace Gardens and city corridor, a part of the Heart of the City challenge overseen by Mike Bower. Photograph: Alamy

He additionally had deep private integrity. When it grew to become clear in 1998 that he may lose his marginal seat within the council elections, colleagues urged him to hunt a safer ward, however he insisted on standing in Netherthorpe Ward close to his residence. After defeat in a 9 per cent swing to the Liberal Democrats, he labored for Yorkshire Forward, the regional improvement company, till his retirement.

Mike was born in Colwyn Bay, in north Wales, to Rachel (nee Bremner) and Arthur Bower, civil servants who had been evacuated from London and could be identified regionally as “the evacuees” perpetually after. He discovered Welsh on the native main faculty and Colwyn Bay grammar faculty, and educated as a civil engineer in Salford.

Employed as a journalist by Mechanical Handling journal, he joined the Sheffield Star newspaper after which the Morning Telegraph by 1970. As father of the National Union of Journalists’ chapel (workplace department) he quickly secured a 20% improve in our fundamental wage which, as I came upon, made him a really laborious act to observe.

Watching him negotiate, I used to be amazed at his capability to remain calm and protracted within the face of flat refusal, qualities which might serve him properly in his political profession. Elected to town council in 1976, he grew to become chair of its schooling committee. Given the temporary of improvement officer for co-operatives, he overcame the doubts of his personal facet to purchase the now-thriving Aizlewood’s Mill, a derelict eyesore of a former flour mill, for £1 after which secured £750,000 funding to renovate it for occupation by co-operatives and small companies.

Witty – generally sharply so – and convivial and an enthusiastic and good dancer, Mike was remorseless in his seek for issues to enhance nearly to the top of his life, not least his allotment. A lifelong walker, he accomplished the Pennine Way at 60. He additionally ran 10 marathons.

He is survived by his spouse, Frances Homewood, whom he met when she was a particular adviser to the council Labour group in 1981 and married in 1994, and by his daughters, Rachael and Sarah, from his earlier marriage to Sue Millington, which resulted in divorce.