Mikayel Minasyan to Edmon Marukyan: You broke the backbone of our state, committing political and moral suicide – Panorama

Armenia’s former Ambassador to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan took to Facebook on Wednesday to strongly condemn the determination of opposition Bright Armenia Party chief Edmon Marukyan not to be a part of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) in difficult the legality of the constitutional amendments in the Constitutional Court now.

Below is the full textual content of Minasyan’s assertion:

“Edmon, have you learnt the distinction between you and Hrayr [Tovmasyan, Chairman of the Constitutional Court]? A big quantity of issues. A terrific deal of issues which are condensed in the indisputable fact that Hrayr Tovmasyan’s godsons are struggling and being arrested by the order by the madman, resisting all the assaults like an actual man, whereas your individual godchild betrays you on the first appropriate event to later watch, sitting again at the National Assembly, how his godfather is humiliated and then crushed. These are goal penalties.

They have been accusing you of being my ‘undertaking’ for 2 years, thus main you round by the nostril by hurting your individual dignity. You reside in the sick actuality of Nikol Pashinyan, having change into the slave of that pseudo-actuality. Out of the worry of being related to me, you might have change into a puppet, a deplorable attaché of the enemy of the folks and the nation, destroying quite a few sensible younger folks’s future and political profession.

You had a selection right now. And the selection was between the state and the enemy of the state. You picked the latter, hammering the ultimate nail in the coffin of Armenia’s democracy with your individual palms. Swallowing your dignity and succumbing to the blackmail of those that have been ailing-treating you for 3 years, you broke the backbone of our state, committing political and moral suicide.

Unlike you, Edmon, Hrayr and the different judges of the Constitutional Court have by no means succumbed to the blackmail, not being afraid of the madman’s threats and hysterical suits and by no means yielding to low cost manipulations. Do you recognize why? Because they’ve dignity.

There are not any ‘sides’ in the Republic of Armenia. You are both with the madman or the folks. I used to be prepared myself to be your ‘undertaking’ right now in the event you had chosen to stand by the folks. But you opted for being thrown out of the political enviornment with the rubbish. You can be kicked out, bearing without end the stigma of a ‘former’ and ‘pro-Nikol’ determine. Don’t doubt! We are going to go away behind additionally the institute of political leeches.

Honorable members of Bright Armenia,

If there are folks in your ranks who nonetheless settle for the actuality as it’s reasonably than Pashinyan’s Facebook actuality, change into an opposition! An actual opposition. Get out of the harmful energy and stand by the folks! The folks can be grateful to you and we can be your humble servants. You nonetheless have the probability to reject the heady future.

The National Assembly of Armenia already has one opposition drive in the particular person of the Prosperous Armenia Party. Despite all the political persecutions, every and each one of them will all the time draw the chin in and carry the crown of the head excessive, as a result of they unhesitatingly did their greatest to forestall the destruction of the rule of regulation nation.

Blessed are the sturdy in spirit!”