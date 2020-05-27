Mikayel Minasyan: Media hysteria proves you are terrified of me – Panorama

Armenia’s previous Ambassador to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan required to Facebook late on Tuesday to attend to the Armenian authorities and also media. The blog post reviews:

“Dear Mafioso household and also media slaves offering them,

You are multiplying your realm of exists similar to the means you run the nation, i.e. like the head of a group, ineffectively and also just with the fascination of generating income, similar to you are battling versus, state, the pandemic.

I have actually been complying with the media hysteria of nowadays with a smile on my face, the conclusion of which was today’s record of the Public TELEVISION Company.

It proves that:

1. You have no response to my allegations.

2. Your approaches are out-of-date and also your design is old- made and also implausible.

3. You are really terrified of me.

Mafioso pair, remain to maintain me in the emphasis of focus frequently to ensure that you can promote my job– my goal to resolve your darkness.

I have actually never ever filed a claim against the media. Even currently, I am not mosting likely to do that, since I envision the psychological state of those individuals, that need to execute the insane jobs of a crazy individual.

As an alleviation, I can specify that it will not be as well lengthy prior to you confirm your commitment to the “revolution”.

I understand that all of you are frightened and also I recognize you, since the rage of individuals is ending up being irrepressible.”