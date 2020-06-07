Mikayel Minasyan: Georgian prime minister managed coronavirus crisis ‘more efficiently’ than Pashinyan – Armenian News

In his not too long ago shared video handle, the previous Armenian ambassador to the Vatican compares the state of affairs with the coronavirus pandemic in Armenia and Georgia, highlighting the important variations stemming from the standard of administration.

Admitting that he by no means appreciated to check his personal nation’s authorities with the governments of different states, Mikayel Minasyan says he this time most well-liked to submit himself to the “fashion trend” in an try to attract parallels.

“The Armenian people are being increasingly accused of being bad [in the face of the reality] that the Germans and Norwegians are better. Things have even gone so far that the Armenians now appear worse than the Georgians because they [the latter] are more disciplined. And what if the prime minister of Armenia is worse than the Georgian premier? What if you are worse, and undeserving of our people? What if the people trusted you in vain – and loved you in vain – because the prime minister of Georgia never left his people abandoned? He was able to manage the crisis in Georgia in such a way that the country saw fourfold lower losses in the past four months than does Armenia in a single day,” he mentioned.