Mikaela Mayer out of Top Rank’s boxing return after testing positive for coronavirus | Boxing News





Mikaela Mayer tested positive for coronavirus

Mikaela Mayer has tested positive for coronavirus and will maybe not fight in her scheduled bout on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Mayer said: “It came as a complete surprise. I am currently asymptomatic and am quarantining at an off-site location per recommended guidelines.”

Her fight Helen Joseph was in the pipeline for the initial event since lockdown began by Bob Arum’s promotional company Top Rank.

Mikaela Mayer along with Tyson Fury

The event, behind-closed-doors at Vegas’ MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom, will be headlined by WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson’s debut in the division above against Felix Caraballo.

Mayer, the 2016 Olympian, is 12-0 as a pro.