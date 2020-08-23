Miguel Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago

The Portuguese rider ended up being MotoGP’s most current winner in the 900th premier class race after taking success from Pol Espargaro and Jack Miller when both ran broad at the last corner of a significant Styrian GP.

Oliveira’s finest outcome of his novice season in 2015 came at Red Bull Ring when he was 8th, which he matched at the Spanish GP last month and improved with a 6th in the Czech GP.

The Tech 3 rider had actually revealed podium capacity at the Andalusian GP when he certified 5th, however was gotten on lap one by fellow KTM rider Brad Binder, and was on course for his very first rostrum recently in Austria when he hit Espargaro.

“Just screaming and pure joy to have done it finally,” Oliveira responded when asked what was going through his head when he took the chequered flag.

“I saw this coming already quite a few races ago. I felt we had the potential to do it, so finally to be able to do it is a huge boost to be able to continue like this.”

Portugal’s very first premier class race winner was cut adrift of the podium fight prior to the race was red-flagged for Maverick Vinales’ crash, however the stop to procedures enabled him to change from the medium to the tough front tire.

Feeling “immediately better” on the more difficult rubber regardless of the cooler temperature levels of Sunday’s race, Oliveira …