Miguel Angel Jimenez enjoys ‘wonderful’ 64 on record-breaking day at Hero Open | Golf News

Miguel Angel Jimenez broke the European Tour record for some appearances, fired a bogey-free 64 and received congratulations from previous holder Sam Torrance at the Hero Open.

Miguel Angel Jimenez added another “wonderful day” to a “wonderful life” as that he reflected on his historic 707th European Tour appearance at the Hero Open.

More than 37 years after his debut, Jimenez surpassed the record of Sam Torrance which has stood since the Scot played in his final event in 2010, and he celebrated in some style at Forest of Arden as he opened having an eight-birdie 64.

Jimenez celebrates with Sam Torrance and a glass of Rioja

The 56-year-old completed a bogey-free opener to sit in a share of 2nd place, two strokes behind young compatriot Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, and Jimenez was honoured with rapturous applause from a few appreciative players as that he arrived at the 18th green.

After a great two-putt par, Jimenez raised a glass of Rioja and received congratulations live from Torrance via videolink, and that he expressed his immense pride in not just an excellent day’s work, in his life and career overall.

“It’s been a wonderful day, eight under par,” said Jimenez, a 21-time winner on the European Tour. “Beautiful summer day and especially now on the 18th here with all my colleagues. Very emotional. I enjoy every thing about my entire life here.

“This just isn’t the first time I’ve said it, it’s an approach to life. It’s maybe not about business, it’s an approach to life. Golf is my life. You never remember any bad moments. I cannot describe my day, you have to be inside my skin.

“This is a wonderful life, golf. You never remember the bad times. There are days you make 80, make a bad score, but you play golf. You can understand that you’re not going to be in the perfect mood and not make the perfect score every time. You can have a bad game, but not a bad day, that’s the difference.”

Jimenez was presented with a silver trophy to commemorate his achievement, and many stars of the overall game including Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Ian Poulter sent in video tributes to at least one of the most colourful characters in the game.

Jimenez fired an opening 64 at the Hero Open

European Tour leader Keith Pelley said: “I would like to congratulate Miguel Angel on behalf of every one at the European Tour for this monumental achievement.

“To play 707 times on the European Tour is a testament to his determination, his spectacular talent and an enduring passion for our game which is clear for all to see each and every time he tees it up. He is just a hugely popular figure amongst our players and fans, and I am aware he will continue steadily to entertain and inspire for several years to come.”

The only serious threat to Jimenez’s appearance record among current players would seem to be David Howell, who turned 45 last month and is playing in his 636th European Tour event this week.