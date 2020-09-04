Migration of $180 million worth of SUSHI from UniSwap to SushiSwap has been approved

The liquidityThe SushiSwap neighborhood simply approved a relocation from Uniswap to its own native platform– developed by forking the initial task. Almost 87% of the vote remained in favor of the migration. Currently, there is close to $180 million worth of liquidity in the ETH/SUSHI set on Uniswap.

The SushiSwap’s overall worth staked has grown from absolutely no to $1.4 billion in a matter of days. This would put the just recently introduced DeFi task behind Uniswap and connected with Maker andAave Like numerous other DeFi tasks, it was introduced with restricted security audits. An evaluation (not an audit) by Quantstamp has recognized a number of security vulnerabilities, though none of them of crucial nature. Quantstamp interactions supervisor, Jaye Harrill informed Cointelegraph:

“On the surface Sushiswap looks like another nightly-built vegetable farm with endless APY launched by the anonymously named NomiChef. But looking deeper we find a highly engaged community on discord genuinely discussing the growth of the very project they are invested in.”

PeckShield carried out an official security audit of the code and did not discover any crucial vulnerabilities either.

The concept behind the fork is to accomplish higher decentralization of the task, though obviously, the pseudoanonymous creators will keep 10% of the token supply.