Two years ago, 105,700 of our population were born abroad.

For five years, 218,400 household members have been involved in migration in our country. About 92,300 of them left their place of residence and did not return, 90,700 members of households returned from their departures, and 35,400 were newcomers to the given place of residence. We learn about this from a large-scale study published by the Statistical Committee, which was published recently. According to the source, the data were based on the migration movements of the population in 2015-2020. Data on the recent movements of household members involved in the migration movements of the population in those years, gender, age, educational level, employment, health, transfers and other data were studied.

During the studied period, the movement of about 38 thousand 500 migrant members of households was in the territory of the republic. It turned out that the majority of the migrants were men who went to urban areas of the Russian Federation (RF). Most departures took place at the beginning of the year, in January-March, and the returned migrants at the end of the year, in the period October-December. By the way, the majority of the newly arrived migrants were women, the majority of whom arrived from Russia, mainly in urban areas. We are informed that the movement of newly arrived migrants during the studied period was mainly stable, and relatively higher intensity was registered in March, August and December. More than half of the migrants who left, one in five of the returned migrants, cited work as the main reason for their recent migration. In general, more than 54.9% of those who left and 75.9% of those who returned worked in the construction sector. Moreover, the newcomers mentioned forming a family, reuniting with the family and working as reasons for their migration. Migrants were also involved in other areas of economic activity, such as manufacturing, agriculture, forestry and fishing, wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair, transportation and storage, accommodation, and catering.

Of the recent migrants, a total of about 101,100 people made remittances from abroad, the vast majority of which were sent to a immediate family member.

We learn from the same report that in 2020, 105,700 people born abroad were registered in the permanent population of the country, 2.9 million. 24 thousand were born in Georgia, 33 thousand 130 in the CIS countries, 14 thousand 40 people were born in Russia, 1987 people in European countries, 13 thousand 294 in Artsakh, 4 thousand 582 in Syria, 12 thousand 658 others in 1903 in Ukraine.

The study found that, in general, migrants have a higher level of education than those born in Armenia.

