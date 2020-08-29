Migrant rescue: UN urges help for Banksy ship and two others in Mediterranean



Some of individuals saved by the team of the Louise Michel





The UN Refugee Agency states more than 400 refugees and migrants on board 3 rescue ships in the Mediterranean should be enabled to disembark securely.

A joint declaration released with the International Organization for Migration stated it was a “humanitarian imperative to save lives”.

Italy’s coastguard has actually now left 49 individuals from an overloaded rescue vessel moneyed by British artist Banksy.

Overnight its team had actually tweeted a call for instant help.

European authorities had actually not reacted effectively, they stated.

The UNHCR and the IOM stated the absence of an offer on a local landing system might not be a reason to reject susceptible individuals safe harbour.

“It is essential that other EU member states provide more support to countries at the forefront of welcoming those arriving by sea in the Mediterranean,” the joint declaration stated.

The Louise Michel, which is moneyed by …