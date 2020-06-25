Migrant crisis in Lebanon worsens as more workers dumped on the streets

Lebanon’s economic crisis has seen the local currency lose 75 % of its value over the last eight months and over half of the population plunged below the poverty line and the Covid-19 pandemic has made the situation worse.

Whether abandoned by their employers, left unemployed or wanting to leave because they are no more earning a wage that they’ll send back again to their families, a large number of migrant workers are stranded in Lebanon with no way of returning home.

Even for those who have been given shelter by their embassy or an NGO, there is little work, and for that reason no way of earning money for food, aside from flights. Shelters and curbsides are becoming communities for those who have been abandoned or have fled abuse.

The Ethiopian embassy covered a small apartment in a refugee camp for a small grouping of its citizens. A group of Ghanaians, some of who’ve just fled sexual violence by their employers, share a space on the outskirts of Beirut. It took pleas on a Beirut housing Facebook group to locate shelter for 35 Sierra Leonean women.

The true amount of migrant workers who are underemployed and without stable shelter remains not known. On Saturday, 211 Ghanaians were given among the rare repatriation flights since the pandemic began.

“They don’t even pay us after the sexual harassment,” one of the women interviewed at the airport by Ghanaian UTV said.

“[The Lebanese] have love for their animals more than human beings. You don’t have even the to sit on their sofa.”

Since the beginning of May at the very least 16 Sudanese men have made the dangerous journey across the highly militarised border with Israel in search of better living conditions.

Earlier this month, Lebanese soldiers found the human anatomy of a Sudanese man who they believed was heading for Israel. His human body was ridden with bullet holes but the precise circumstances of his death remain unclear.

More than 10,000 migrant workers have registered for repatriation flights from their embassies since the pandemic hit but only a few hundred have been fortunate to have the flights paid for by their embassies.

