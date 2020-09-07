Migrant boats reach Cyprus from Lebanon – Middle East Monitor

Four boats filled with migrants from Lebanon and Syria have reached Cyprus within the past few days, adding to the refugee crisis in the eastern Mediterranean, the Cyprus Mail reported on Sunday. At least 123 migrants were on board the boats, said Cypriot police; half were allowed to disembark.

Fifty of the migrants landed in a UN controlled buffer zone separating the Turkish Cypriot north and Greek Cypriot south of the island. They were transferred to a reception centre by UN peacekeepers.

According to Associated Press, the group contained men, women and children. Four of those on board have been detained on suspicion that they were crewmembers and are set to be investigated for people smuggling.

Twenty Syrian migrants, including one woman and a child, were transferred to a reception centre in Cyprus after arriving in the UN buffer zone early on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, 33 migrants who arrived in Cypriot waters on Saturday afternoon have been returned to Lebanon on a boat chartered by local authorities. This move was in accordance with a Cyprus-Lebanon agreement to prevent migrants from reaching European territory; Cyprus is a member of the EU.

A further 21 migrants remain adrift off the south-east coast of Cyprus due to mechanical failure. Three woman and nine children who were onboard the faulty…