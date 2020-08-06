Migos rapper Takeoff accused of rape in lawsuit

Doe is taking legal action against Takeoff for damages over sexual battery, attack, psychological distress, unlawful imprisonment, and more.

Per BuzzFeed, according to the court files, Doe got to a celebration likewise participated in by Takeoff, 26, where the rapper later on provided her marijuana.

The complainant informed the celebration’s host that Takeoff had actually made her unpleasant and the host provided to take her upstairs. Takeoff was strolling up the staircase as Doe and the host were increasing, and the host engaged in an argument with Takeoff, according to the docsuments.

Doe continued upstairs to a bed room alone till Takeoff went into the space.

Per BuzzFeed News, pointing out the files, Takeoff supposedly made sexual advances, which the match declares Doe “clearly and unequivocally refused,” however Takeoff supposedly engaged in “forceful sexual intercourse” regardless of the absence of Doe’s permission.

Doe later on looked for healthcare, according to her lawyer Neama Rahmani.

At the health center, “staff observed physical evidence of forceful rape and notified the Los Angeles Police Department of the same,” the match checks out, per …