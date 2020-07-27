mifo O7 True Wireless Earbuds, TWS Headphones Bluetooth 5.0, Light for Sports, Qualcomm APT-X, CVC8.0 Noise Cancelling, Touch Control Headphones, Built in Mic with Charging Case,Grey

Price: $149.99
MIFO O7 WIRELESS EARBUDS
Qualcomm chipset：Supports SBC / AAC / APT-X decoding
Bluetooth 5.0：Give you Stable signal, Lossless transmission, Incredible sound.
Super easy to use : Basic operations can be achieved by tapping the earbuds，such as awaken siri, answer/hang up the phone, play/pause music,volume adjustment.
Dual BA speaker drivers： mifo O7 can deliver clear stereo sound with well-balanced bass for enjoyable music experience.
Noise cancelling CVC :Give you quiet music enjoyment from noisy environment and clearer sound quality for call recipients
WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF SPORTS WITH FANTASTIC MUSIC – Ergonomic and lightweight design
Ultra-lightb earphones- only 4.6 g
5 pairs earcaps with different sizes, suitable for various ears, ensure earbuds stay comfortably in ears, no worry of falling out while running.
Please selecting the earplug that fits your ear size for replacement
Mono & Binaural mode
Binaural mode→Single mode: Put one of the two earbuds back into the charging case, the other earbud still stay connected and working.
Single mode→Binaural mode: Take the other earbud out, two earbuds will pair automatically, enter into binaural mode.
Battery specification
Charging time: 10 mins charge for 1 hr.
Earphone working time: about 7 hours, total 21 hours provided by charging box.
Charging box to charge the headset: 3 time
IPX7 Waterproof
High degree of waterproof and dustproof: Protect the mifo O7 earbuds from sweat or water, as well as dust, perfect for running, skiing, traveling, yoga, gym exercises or other sports.
HOW TO RESET THE EARPHONE
In case of the earbuds can’t pair or connect, please remember to put two earbuds back into the charging case(The earbuds is under charging condition), clear the pairing by tapping earbuds for 5 times, then take them out from charging case to pair and connect.
if you want to pair with the new device, remember to turn off the bluetooth in the old device or reset the earbuds
mifo O7 WIRELESS EARBUDS – HOW TO PAIR FOR THE FIRST TIME
Take two earbuds out from charging case, search mifo O7L or mifo_O7R on bluetooth device to connect.
After a successful pairing, a window will pop up on the phone, and you need to select and connect to other earbuds.
How to reset the arbuds
Please clear the pairing infos in device first, put the earbuds back into the charging case, tapping the earbuds five times, the earbuds indicator light flashes quickly mean reset successfully. Take it out for re-pairing operation.
Trumpet
Dual balanced armature speaker driver unit
Charging Port of Charging Case
Type-C USB
Decoding Format
APT-X/SBC/AAC
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
Sound
Detail and high-end for balanced and deeply nuanced listening
Coutrol way
Touche key
Playtime with charging case
24Hrs
