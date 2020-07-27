mifo O7 True Wireless Earbuds, TWS Headphones Bluetooth 5.0, Light for Sports, Qualcomm APT-X, CVC8.0 Noise Cancelling, Touch Control Headphones, Built in Mic with Charging Case,Grey



Price: $149.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 23:30:02 UTC – Details)

Product Description

MIFO O7 WIRELESS EARBUDS



Qualcomm chipset：Supports SBC / AAC / APT-X decoding

Bluetooth 5.0：Give you Stable signal, Lossless transmission, Incredible sound.

Super easy to use : Basic operations can be achieved by tapping the earbuds，such as awaken siri, answer/hang up the phone, play/pause music,volume adjustment.

Dual BA speaker drivers： mifo O7 can deliver clear stereo sound with well-balanced bass for enjoyable music experience.

Noise cancelling CVC :Give you quiet music enjoyment from noisy environment and clearer sound quality for call recipients

WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF SPORTS WITH FANTASTIC MUSIC – Ergonomic and lightweight design



Ultra-lightb earphones- only 4.6 g

5 pairs earcaps with different sizes, suitable for various ears, ensure earbuds stay comfortably in ears, no worry of falling out while running.

Please selecting the earplug that fits your ear size for replacement

Mono & Binaural mode

Binaural mode→Single mode: Put one of the two earbuds back into the charging case, the other earbud still stay connected and working.

Single mode→Binaural mode: Take the other earbud out, two earbuds will pair automatically, enter into binaural mode.

Battery specification

Charging time: 10 mins charge for 1 hr.

Earphone working time: about 7 hours, total 21 hours provided by charging box.

Charging box to charge the headset: 3 time

IPX7 Waterproof

High degree of waterproof and dustproof: Protect the mifo O7 earbuds from sweat or water, as well as dust, perfect for running, skiing, traveling, yoga, gym exercises or other sports.

HOW TO RESET THE EARPHONE



In case of the earbuds can’t pair or connect, please remember to put two earbuds back into the charging case(The earbuds is under charging condition), clear the pairing by tapping earbuds for 5 times, then take them out from charging case to pair and connect.

if you want to pair with the new device, remember to turn off the bluetooth in the old device or reset the earbuds

mifo O7 WIRELESS EARBUDS – HOW TO PAIR FOR THE FIRST TIME



Take two earbuds out from charging case, search mifo O7L or mifo_O7R on bluetooth device to connect.

After a successful pairing, a window will pop up on the phone, and you need to select and connect to other earbuds.

How to reset the arbuds

Please clear the pairing infos in device first, put the earbuds back into the charging case, tapping the earbuds five times, the earbuds indicator light flashes quickly mean reset successfully. Take it out for re-pairing operation.

Trumpet

Dual balanced armature speaker driver unit

Dynamic Speaker driver unit

Dynamic Speaker driver unit

Dynamic Speaker driver unit

Charging Port of Charging Case

Type-C USB

Type-C USB

Micro USB

Type-C USB

Decoding Format

APT-X/SBC/AAC

APT-X/SBC/AAC

SBC/AAC

APT-X/SBC/AAC

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Sound

Detail and high-end for balanced and deeply nuanced listening

Hi-Fi 3D stereo sound

Hi-Fi 3D stereo sound

Hi-Fi 3D stereo sound

Coutrol way

Touche key

Touche key

Dual Button

Touche key

Playtime with charging case

24Hrs

24Hrs

100Hrs

24Hrs

【Easy to pair】When you take two wireless earphones together out from the charging case, they will pair automatically , then search for Bluetooth device and select either mifo_O7R or mifo_O7L. The next time you use it, take out the earbuds, it will pair automatically. And disconnect when you put it back into the charging case.

【Ultra-light design- only 4.5g】 Thousands of ear shape data collection ,test and optimize,which final become what mifo O7 is now. With 5 tips earplugs with different sizes, ensure O7 fit comfortably to your ears. O7 wireless earbuds are waterproof and dustproof, perfect for running, cycling, skiing, traveling, yoga, gym exercises or other sports.

【Mifo True Wireless Earbuds with Long Playtime】- Wireless sport earbud built-in 40mAh mini battery, provide 7 hours’ play time. If put earbuds into charging box when not use it, standby time can reach 60 days. Charge 10 minutes, playtime can last for 1 hour.

【Well Balanced Bass】Equipped with Dual Iron balanced armature, double Iron balanced armature, providing stereo sound with well balanced bass.