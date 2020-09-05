mifo O4 TWS Wireless Earbuds with mic Bluetooth 5 Wireless Earphones for Running 28 Hrs Playtime Transparent Hearing Deep Bass Mode one-Step Pairing IP67 for Sports/Workout/Gym Waterproof Headphones



【28H Long Playtime & USB-C and Qi Charging】: mifo O4 sport wireless headphones offer up to 6-7 hours of use on a single charge. The portable charging case will provide 3 additional full charges to keep them ready to go again for all-day uninterrupted music. Type-C Charging port, support Qi Charging for convenient using at any time. Support fast charging within 1 hours for full charging.

【Transparent Hearing Mode】: Mifo O4 Bluetooth earbuds has modernst transparent hearing mode, holding 2 seconds to activate this mode which allows you to hear the ambient sound, which are the best partner for driving or rad riding, keep you alert about everything around you.

【Bluetooth 5.0 & One Step Pairing】: The most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology delivers a more stable and faster wireless connection to your device. Enjoy your music better but fewer dropouts. When taken out from the charging case, earphones will pair automatically and reconnect the most recently connected Bluetooth device, allowing you to use them with no hassle.

【Touch control and Rock-Solid Fit】: O4 True Wireless Earbuds with intelligent touch control supports song play/pause, call answer/hang up, you can do whatever you want during sports or work. Extra 7 pair ear plugs to make sure everyone get the perfert plugs. Thanks to IPX7 waterproof o4 will prevent from sweat or rain, don’t worried about anything during sports.