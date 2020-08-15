‘Miel Gibson’ honey lands Chilean entrepreneur in hot water



The Chilean honey included a picture of Mel Gibson in the 1995 movie Braveheart





Yohanna Agurto believed she had actually created the ideal marketing for her honey, including a pun on the name of among Hollywood’s most significant stars: Miel (Spanish for honey) Gibson.

The item likewise brought a picture of the star from the movie Braveheart.

And it was all going to strategy – “until I received threats from Mel’s lawyers”, the Chilean supplier exposed on Twitter.

His agents had actually released a stop and desist notification over the unauthorised usage of his name and similarity.

The letter threatened legal action if Ms Agurto, who started offering the honey after she was left out of work by the pandemic, stopped working to withdraw her item right away, according to news company Reuters.

“You need to get permission to use or duplicate a photo still from a film, which is owned by the respective studio that released the film,” legal representative Leigh Brecheen, whose workplace released the notification, informed the company.

“None of this is indicated to avoid anybody from …